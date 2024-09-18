Two vehicles totaled after crash on Highway 116 near Polo, Missouri

Local News September 18, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11    1       
3
Shares

A crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. on September 17, 2024, on Highway 116 at Peak Road, four miles west of Polo, Missouri, in Caldwell County. The collision involved a 2013 Ford F-150, driven by Robert Zenk, 67, and a 2015 RAM 3500, driven by Ray St. John Otho, 39, both from Lathrop, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 116 when Zenk attempted to pass St. John Otho while making a left-hand turn. The Ford struck the RAM on the driver’s side. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels off the north side of the roadway.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Liberty Hospital. Zenk was taken by Caldwell County EMS, while Tri-County EMS transported St. John Otho. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Ford and RAM were both totaled and towed from the scene by Sam’s Towing and Rite-Way Towing, respectively.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 215

Share To Your Social Network
11    1       
3
Shares
 
4
Shares
11  1      1 

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.