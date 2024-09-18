Two vehicles totaled after crash on Highway 116 near Polo, Missouri

A crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. on September 17, 2024, on Highway 116 at Peak Road, four miles west of Polo, Missouri, in Caldwell County. The collision involved a 2013 Ford F-150, driven by Robert Zenk, 67, and a 2015 RAM 3500, driven by Ray St. John Otho, 39, both from Lathrop, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 116 when Zenk attempted to pass St. John Otho while making a left-hand turn. The Ford struck the RAM on the driver’s side. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels off the north side of the roadway.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Liberty Hospital. Zenk was taken by Caldwell County EMS, while Tri-County EMS transported St. John Otho. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Ford and RAM were both totaled and towed from the scene by Sam’s Towing and Rite-Way Towing, respectively.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

