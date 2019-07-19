Two vehicles strike cow in roadway sending three to hospital

The highway patrol reports separate accidents at the same time late Thursday night in Worth County involved two vehicles striking a cow in the roadway on Route Z two miles west of Grant City.

Eighteen-year-old Dagon Cooper of Grant City was driving a sports utility vehicle southbound when the cow was hit. 19-year-old Cierra Runnels of Albany was northbound when the car she was driving struck the cow. Both vehicles came to controlled stops in their respective lanes of Route Z.

Both drivers received minor injuries and were taken to Mosiac Medical Center in Albany. A passenger in the Runnels car, 17-year-old Mercaides Greenwell of Albany, also went to the hospital as a precaution. All three were transported by the Worth County ambulance.

The Cooper SUV was demolished and the Runnels car received moderate damage. Cooper and Greenwell were using seat belts while Runnels was not in the 11:35 accidents Thursday night.