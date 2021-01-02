Two vehicles collide head-on killing one, third vehicle then strikes crashed vehicles in northbound lane of I-35

Reddit Share Pin Share 17 Shares

One person was killed and three others seriously hurt in a head-on crash involving a car and SUV on Interstate 35 south of the Lathrop exit.

Fatally injured was the driver of the car, 48-year old Scott Ford of Kansas City.

Three passengers in the sports utility vehicle were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. They were juvenile boys from Austin, Minnesota ages three, 11, and 14. The driver of the SUV, 30-year old Juana Tores of Austin, Minnesota was not reported hurt.

The crash happened early Friday on Interstate 35 just south of the Lathrop exit as the car was traveling southbound onto northbound 1-35 from a ramp, and collided head-on with the northbound SUV. Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the northbound lanes.

The patrol said the person killed, Scott Ford, was the only individual not wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles were demolished.

Shortly after that accident, the patrol said a northbound sports utility vehicle driven by 56-year old Jerry Yochim of Brookfield struck the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision, demolishing Yochim’s SUV. Yochim, who had been wearing a seat belt, was taken by law enforcement to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

A short time later, Yochim was taken into custody.

