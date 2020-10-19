Two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 36 leaves one dead and two injured

Reddit Share Pin Share 141 Shares

A two-vehicle rollover accident Sunday on Highway 36 in Caldwell County has killed a resident of Illinois and injured two other people.

Sixty-five-year-old Leanne Mast of Lansing, Illinois was a passenger in a car driven by 67-year-old John Mast, also of Lansing Illinois. Leanne Mast was pronounced dead at the Liberty Hospital two hours after the accident. John Mast was taken by LifeFlight Eagle to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. Both Illinois residents were using seat belts.

Leanne Mast is the fifth traffic fatality in Caldwell county investigated by the highway patrol.

The driver of a pickup truck, 25-year-old Cody Streu of Kidder, received minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, with assistance from the Major Crash Investigation Unit, said Streu was southbound on Route D when he allegedly failed to yield while crossing Highway 36. Streu’s pickup hit the side of the eastbound sports utility vehicle from Illinois. Both vehicles traveled off the road and overturned on their sides.

Both vehicles were demolished in the wreck Sunday morning at 11:45 two miles south of the Kidder junction. The patrols’ arrest report shows Cody Streu was taken on Sunday to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a warrant for alleged probation violation.

Assisting several troopers were the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, K A W Fire, and Rescue, Cameron Fire and Rescue, as well as Caldwell and Cameron Emergency Medical Services.

