Two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Clinton County injures Edwards man

Local News October 1, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
A two-vehicle crash occurred at 2:32 p.m. on September 30, 2024, on southbound Interstate 35 at the 47-mile marker in Clinton County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Allen C. Haupt, 63, of Edwards, Missouri, and a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Abdirahin S. Abdullahi, 26, of Faribault, Minnesota.

The crash happened in a construction zone when the Chevrolet Traverse slowed down due to roadway congestion. The Freightliner Cascadia, which was following the Chevrolet, struck the rear of the vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest facing southbound on the shoulder of the roadway.

Injuries:

  • Allen C. Haupt, 63 – moderate injuries, seat belt used, from Edwards, Missouri, driver of the Chevrolet Traverse, transported to Liberty Hospital by Cameron EMS

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Trooper J.W. Smith and Cameron EMS.

