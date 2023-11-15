Two-vehicle crash on I-35 south of Pattonsburg leaves three injured, two airlifted to hospitals

A traffic accident occurred on Interstate 35 near Pattonsburg, Missouri, leaving three men injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The crash, involving a 2006 Saturn Vue and a 2021 Chevrolet 2500, happened at mile marker 68, about 10 miles south of Pattonsburg.

According to the report, the Saturn, driven by Brian L. Roberts, 27, from Bethany, Missouri, was traveling northbound at a slow speed when it was struck from behind by the Chevrolet, operated by Zachariah D. Hynick, 32, of Knoxville, Iowa. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Bridgeman’s of Altamont due to the damages incurred.

Jason L. McDonald, 43, and Christaffer McGonigal, 36, both from Bethany, Missouri, suffered injuries in the crash. McDonald, who was in the Saturn, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Liberty Hospital. Roberts, the driver of the Saturn, also sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to University Health Truman. McGonigal, a passenger in the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital by Daviess County EMS.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol noted that none of the injured individuals were using seat belts at the time of the accident.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Corporal J.J. Thompson, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Cameron Ambulance, Daviess County Ambulance, and KAW.