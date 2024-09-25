Two-vehicle crash on Highway 73 in Dallas County leaves four injured

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 73, five miles north of Buffalo, Missouri, resulted in serious and moderate injuries for four people.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling northbound failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2020 Ford Escape traveling eastbound.

Those injured in the accident were:

Deris Guevara Velasquez , 38, of Fort Worth, Texas, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was a passenger in the Nissan Altima and was not wearing a seat belt.

Sulmu Larissa Zelaya Moreno , 42, of Fort Worth, Texas, also sustained serious injuries. She was the driver of the Nissan Altima and was not wearing a seat belt. She was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Mary K. Brooks , 85, of Pittsburg, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was the driver of the Ford Escape and was wearing a seat belt.

Clifton E. Brooks, 90, of Pittsburg, Missouri, was an occupant of the Ford Escape and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and towed from the scene by Stauffers Towing.

