Two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 near Bethany totals vehicles

Share To Your Social Network

A crash involving a 2010 Ford F250 and a 2021 Ram 2500 occurred on May 26, 2024, at approximately 10:18 p.m. on Highway 69, south of Mitchelville Church, about five miles south of Bethany, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened when the Ford F250, driven by 18-year-old Bryson D. Nalle from Pattonsburg, Missouri, was traveling southbound. The vehicle struck a guardrail and then collided with the northbound Ram 2500, driven by 26-year-old Ciaria J. Eivins from Bethany, Missouri.

The impact caused the Ford F250 to overturn and come to rest on its top, facing west. The Ram 2500 came to a stop upright, facing north. Both vehicles were totaled and subsequently towed from the scene.

Alexander J. Arnold, an 18-year-old occupant of the Ford F250 from McFall, Missouri, sustained serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported by NTA EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

Ciaria J. Eivins was wearing a seat belt and sustained no reported injuries.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Trooper N.A. Regan assisted at the scene.

Related