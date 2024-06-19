Two-vehicle crash near Maryville sends one to hospital

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 71, two miles south of Maryville, on June 18 at approximately 8:09 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lauren N. Black, a 32-year-old woman from Maryville, Missouri, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion southbound when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, also traveling southbound.

The crash happened as the Chevrolet, driven by Brenda K. Stiens, a 60-year-old woman from Maryville, Missouri, slowed to turn east onto 300th Street. The Ford Fusion struck the towed unit of the Chevrolet Silverado. The Ford Fusion came to rest on its wheels in the median, facing south and was totaled in the accident. It was towed from the scene by Kizer’s.

Black sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Maryville for treatment. The Chevrolet Silverado sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene to a safe location.

The accident response was assisted by Nodaway County authorities.

