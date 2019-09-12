Two-vehicle crash injures Jamesport man

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon at an intersection one mile east of Jamesport.

Sixty-one-year-old Jack Prescott of Jamesport received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a second vehicle, 34-year-old John Lefler of Trenton, was not injured.

The southbound truck driven by Lefler entered the intersection with July Avenue where it was hit by the westbound vehicle driven by Prescott. The Prescott vehicle came to a stop off the southeast corner of the intersection and was demolished. Lefler’s truck stopped on 330th street and had minor damage.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

