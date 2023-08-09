Two-vehicle crash at Laclede Junction leaves one dead, another hospitalized

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 36 at Laclede Junction on August 8, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM, resulting in one fatality and another in serious condition.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Girard L. Feltman, 81, of Middletown, Missouri, was southbound from Highway 5. As he crossed Highway 36, he pulled into the path of an eastbound 2005 Honda Accord driven by Johnny L. Edwards, 67, of Brookfield.

Edwards, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight Eagle to the University Hospital in Columbia. Feltman, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Linn County Coroner Kjersten Parn at 9:21 PM. His body was transported to the Linn County Morgue.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed by Precision Auto of Brookfield.

Corporal Primm (Badge #792) led the investigation, assisted by MSgt Ritter (Badge #809), Cpl Elliston (Badge #763), Tpr Lemasters (Badge #168), the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Laclede Fire Department, and Linn County Ambulance.

