Two-vehicle crash at intersection results in driver arrest on multiple warrants

A two-vehicle accident at Cameron late Wednesday afternoon injured two drivers with one of them arrested.

The Highway Patrol listed injuries as minor for 42-year-old Johnny Templeton of Cameron, who was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 32-year-old Tara Richardson of Kidder, received no injuries.

The car Richardson was driving was northbound on Bob Griffin Road and the vehicle operated by Templeton was westbound on East Grand Avenue. A collision occurred at the intersection with vehicle damages ranging from minor to moderate.

Richardson was using a seat belt while Templeton was not.

A Highway Patrol arrest report accused Tara Richardson of multiple violations including felony driving while revoked and failure to yield after coming to a halt at a stop sign.

There’s a warrant from Linn County for alleged failure to appear in court on a driving while revoked charge and two misdemeanor traffic warrants from Linn County. The patrol said there are warrants from Caldwell County and the city of Cameron for two counts of speeding and motor vehicle registration violations.

Richardson was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Clinton County sheriff’s office.

