Two-vehicle collision on Route-F south of Dawn injures one

December 15, 2023
Accident-Crash graphic
In the early hours of December 15, 2023, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Route F, two miles south of Dawn, Missouri, resulting in moderate injuries to one driver and extensive damage to both vehicles involved.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. A 2022 GMC Terrain, driven by 59-year-old Teresa A. Sykes from Dawn, Missouri, collided with a deer, leaving her vehicle disabled on the roadway. Shortly after that, a 2007 Dodge Ram, driven by 38-year-old Lucas A. Sykes, also from Dawn, MO, struck the rear of the disabled GMC Terrain.

Teresa Sykes, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. Lucas Sykes did not wear a seat belt and did not report any injuries.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Towing.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

