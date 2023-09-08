Two-vehicle collision on Diamond Ridge Drive, south of Polo, results in minor injuries

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle collision on Diamond Ridge Drive, one mile south of Polo, resulted in minor injuries and blocked the roadway, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred on September 7, 2023, at approximately 2:51 p.m. and was investigated by Sgt. L.M. Newman.

According to the report, a 2021 Ford Escape driven by Elaine J. McCallop, 25, of Polo, was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Robert D. Bennett, 66, also of Polo. Both vehicles came to rest upright, blocking the roadway.

Both McCallop and a 5-year-old male juvenile, who was an occupant in the Ford Escape, sustained minor injuries. They were both wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. They were transported by Caldwell County EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Robert D. Bennett, the driver of the Ford F-150, was not wearing a seat belt and escaped the incident with no reported injuries.

The Ford Escape suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Tate’s Towing. The Ford F-150 sustained moderate damage but was driven from the scene.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the accident investigation.

