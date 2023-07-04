Two-vehicle collision near Macon leaves driver with minor injuries

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Missouri State Highway 3, approximately two miles north of Kaseyville, Monday afternoon, resulting in minor injuries. The incident took place around 2:20 PM and involved a 2003 Dodge Caravan and a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Emily L. Heartsong, 39, of Columbia, was traveling northbound when it unexpectedly crossed the center of the roadway causing the Dodge Caravan to collide with a trailer being towed by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lowell W. Linneman, 60, of Salisbury, which was traveling southbound.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Emily Heartsong sustained minor injuries in the collision and was transported to Samaritan Memorial Hospital by Macon County Ambulance for further medical evaluation and treatment. Lowell Linneman, on the other hand, escaped the accident unscathed.

The impact caused moderate damage to the 2003 Dodge Caravan, which had to be towed from the scene by Still’s Towing. The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado suffered only minor damage and was driven from the accident site.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked in conjunction with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Callao Fire Department to manage the aftermath of the incident.

