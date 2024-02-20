Two-vehicle collision in Perry results in minor njuries

State News February 20, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Van Accident on Interstate or Highway
In the early hours of Monday, a road accident occurred on Highway 154 in Perry, Missouri, involving a 2016 Ford Escape and a 2004 GMC Cargo Van, leading to minor injuries for one of the drivers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident took place at around 7:10 a.m,

The Ford Escape, driven by 35-year-old Michelle R. Borders of Perry, Missouri, was heading west when it failed to yield while attempting to make a left turn. The vehicle was subsequently struck by the eastbound GMC Cargo Van, operated by 52-year-old Jennifer A. Burkhead of Mexico, Missouri. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Jennifer A. Burkhead sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage in the crash, with the Ford Escape experiencing extensive damage and the GMC Cargo Van sustaining moderate damage. The vehicles were towed from the scene by Roberts Garage of New London and Scotty’s Towing of Vandalia.

The accident investigation was supported by Corporal Tappendorf, Trooper Peterson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.

Digital Correspondent

