Two-vehicle collision in Hannibal leads to minor injuries

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Veterans Road and West Ely Road in Hannibal, Missouri, on September 12, 2024, at approximately 11:58 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2010 Buick Lucerne and a 2022 RAM 3500.

The Buick Lucerne, driven by 63-year-old Leanne M. Thomas of Hannibal, was traveling westbound when it failed to yield at the intersection, striking the southbound RAM 3500 on its left side. 60-year-old Ray A. Vanover of St. Charles, Missouri drove the RAM 3500.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Heartland Towing. Thomas, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Vanover, also wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash.

Trooper Wilt investigated the accident with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.

Post Views: 52