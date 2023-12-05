Two-vehicle collision at Highway 61 in Hannibal leads to injuries

A two-vehicle collision occurred at the southern edge of Hannibal on Highway 61 on December 4, 2023, at approximately 5:05 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Brittany R. Lamont, 30, of New London, Missouri, failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz operated by Amanda L. Allen, 41, of Hannibal, Missouri.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene. Lamont was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, as was Allen.

Allen sustained minor injuries and was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.