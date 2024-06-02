Two-vehicle accident near Hannibal leaves one injured

Share To Your Social Network

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Route MM, half a mile west of Hannibal, at 2:20 p.m. on May 31, 2024.

The collision involved a 2006 Nissan 350Z and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound. The driver of the Nissan 350Z, 18-year-old Gavin Schoo from Shelbina, Missouri, struck the rear of the Chevrolet Equinox driven by 65-year-old Linda Burton from New London, Missouri. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene.

Linda Burton suffered minor injuries and was transported by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Gavin Schoo was not reported injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Trooper Hirner was assisted at the scene by Trooper Smith.

