Two-vehicle accident near Hannibal leaves one injured

State News June 2, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Route MM, half a mile west of Hannibal, at 2:20 p.m. on May 31, 2024.

The collision involved a 2006 Nissan 350Z and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound. The driver of the Nissan 350Z, 18-year-old Gavin Schoo from Shelbina, Missouri, struck the rear of the Chevrolet Equinox driven by 65-year-old Linda Burton from New London, Missouri. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene.

Linda Burton suffered minor injuries and was transported by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital. Gavin Schoo was not reported injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Trooper Hirner was assisted at the scene by Trooper Smith.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.