Two-vehicle accident near Gower leaves four injured

Share To Your Social Network

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 11:40 a.m. on June 29, 2024, on Highway 169 at the junction of Missouri Highway 116, approximately three miles south of Gower, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, traveling eastbound on Missouri Highway 116, failed to yield to a southbound 2002 Chevrolet Colorado on Highway 169. The front of the Traverse struck the left side of the Colorado.

Following the impact, the Chevrolet Traverse came to rest in the middle of the intersection, while the Chevrolet Colorado traveled off the east side of the roadway and came to rest in a tree line.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Michael D. Wardlow, 74, of Lansing, Kansas, were transported by Tri-County EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph with various injuries.

Michael D. Wardlow, 74, of Lansing, Kansas, moderate injuries

Linda Babcock, 49, of Lansing, Kansas, minor injuries

Kathrine M. Ramos, 51, of Omaha, Nebraska, moderate injuries

Ramona Wardlow, 72, of Lansing, Kansas, moderate injuries

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado, Jacen C. Gaona, 28, of Gower, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries but did not require transport. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Randy’s Towing.

The crash was investigated by Trooper B.R. Muck, with assistance from Trooper T.N. Garton, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Gower Fire and Rescue.

Post Views: 157

Related