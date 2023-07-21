Two vehicle accident at intersection of Highway 63 and 136 injures woman from Lancaster

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 63 and 136, at the Lancaster city limits, resulting in minor injuries to one of the occupants. The incident, which took place on July 21, 2023, at approximately 12:53 PM, involved a 2000 GMC Sierra and a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

According to the accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Charles A. Cheatham, 43, of Lancaster, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Highway 136. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, however, he failed to yield at the intersection and collided with the passenger side of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Tara J. Daugaard, 48, of Newburg, Missouri. Daugaard was also wearing a seat belt.

The impact of the collision resulted in moderate damage to both vehicles. The GMC Sierra was later removed from the scene by the owner, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee had to be towed by Lakeside Towing.

Inside the GMC Sierra, a passenger identified as Rose M. Birky, 24, from Lancaster, Missouri, sustained minor injuries. She was using a seat belt at the time of the accident. Schuyler County Ambulance responded to the scene and transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and treatment.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, Schuyler County Fire Department, and Conservation Agent Smith #253.

