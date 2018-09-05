Two upcoming events slated for Jamesport

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors two upcoming annual events.

A craft show, retail market, and flea market will be part of Heritage Days at the Spillman Events Center September 28th and 29th. Those activities, as well as kettle corn, fall décor, food, and antiques, will be available both days from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Other activities planned for that Saturday only include Missouri Town Dancers performing at 11 o’clock and 2 o’clock as well as lost arts demonstrations, the Methodist Church salad lunch, horse-drawn carriage rides, apple butter making, pressed cider, a petting zoo, and a tractor show.

The 20th Annual Quilt Auction will be at the Spillman Events Center October 13th. Doors open at 7 o’clock that morning, and the auction begins at 9 o’clock. Lunch will be available. There will also be a quilt raffle drawing at 3 o’clock that afternoon with tickets costing $1.00 each or $5.00 for six.

A quilt show and viewing will be held prior to the auction. The show will be on October 11th from 10 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Viewing will be October 12th from 2 o’clock in the afternoon to 7 o’clock in the evening.

More information on Heritage Days and the Quilt Auction can be found on the Jamesport website. Questions may also be directed to the Jamesport Community Association at 660-684-6146 for Heritage Days or 660-654-1124 for the Quilt Auction.