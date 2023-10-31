Two Trenton students named Coca-Cola scholarship semi-finalists

Trenton Coca-Cola has announced that two area students have been selected as semi-finalists for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. The local semi-finalists to be considered for scholarships are Mason Meservey of Trenton and Emma Whitlock of Milan.

Only 1,514 students were selected across the United States to be semi-finalists in the program. Owners Peter and Nancy Trombley of Trenton Coca-Cola said it’s a great honor for Meservey and Whitlock. They encouraged the community to keep both students in their thoughts and prayers, hoping they can be selected as finalists—a distinction that has not yet been achieved by anyone in the Trenton Coca-Cola bottling territory.

It was reported that there were 103,800 applicants nationwide for the Coca-Cola scholarships. Students from any school are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Information is available at [email protected] and on the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation website.