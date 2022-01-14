Two Trenton residents arrested during Division One of Grundy County court

Two Trenton residents were arrested in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on January 13th on capias warrants on alleged probation violations.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 38-year-old Timothy Nguyen’s original charges were felony possession of a controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Court documents accuse him of possessing methamphetamine in October 2020 as well as a glass pipe with intent to use the pipe to ingest, inhale, or introduce into the body amphetamine, methamphetamine, or any of their analogs.
Fifty-two-year-old Tommy Joe Brittain’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance.
Court documents accuse him of possessing methamphetamine in September 2020.
The bonds for Nguyen and Brittain are $7,500 cash only for each. The men are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 10th.