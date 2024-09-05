Two Trenton properties up for sealed bids in Grundy County tax sale

Share To Your Social Network

Grundy County Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris has announced that sealed bids are now being accepted for two properties that have gone beyond their third offering at the Grundy County delinquent tax sale. The properties are located in Trenton Township, specifically at 712 Harris Avenue and 503 West 12th Street.

Under Missouri law, properties that do not receive bids at the third offering are eligible to be sold via sealed bids. A list of these properties is available at the collector-treasurer’s office, located on the second floor of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton, during regular business hours.

This year’s delinquent tax sale took place on August 26.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the collector-treasurer’s office at 660-359-4040 for additional information.

