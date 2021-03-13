Two teenagers injured in rollover crash near Carrollton

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two teens sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning east of Carrollton on March 12th.

Emergency medical services transported the 16-year-old male driver from Tina and a 15-year-old male passenger from Carrollton to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The SUV traveled west on County Road 260 at County Road 275 before running off the right side of the road and overturning.

Extensive damage was reported to the vehicle and neither teen wore a seat belt.

Related