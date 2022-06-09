Two teenagers injured in crash north of New Cambria

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two 17-year-old boys sustained injuries as the result of a pickup truck overturning three miles north of New Cambria Wednesday evening June 8th.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver from Callao received moderate injuries and the passenger from New Cambria received minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital.

The pickup traveled north on Route Z before it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The truck was totaled and the driver and passenger wore seat belts.