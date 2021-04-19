Two teenagers injured in crash near Eagleville; driver accused of being intoxicated

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Two young adults were taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night, approximately four miles northwest of Eagleville.

Receiving minor injuries were the driver, 19-year-old Garrett Guy of Eagleville, and a passenger, 18-year-old Nicholas Phelps of Lamoni, Iowa. Both were taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

A trooper reported the southbound car failed to negotiate the curve on West 210th Avenue and traveled off the south side of the road, where it struck a tree.

The car was demolished, and both occupants were using their seat belts.

The highway patrol accused Garrett Guy of being a minor visibly intoxicated and operating a vehicle in an alleged careless and imprudent manner resulting in a crash. He was released for medical attention.

