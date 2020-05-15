Two teenage boys injured in crash north of Cameron

Two Cameron teenagers were injured Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident five miles north of Cameron.

The 16-year-old boys received minor injuries and were taken by private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Their names were not released by the highway patrol due to their status as a minor.

A trooper said the northbound pickup went out of control due to excessive speed. The driver over-corrected and drove off the east side of the road when the pickup hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne, and come to rest on its wheels.

Vehicle damage was moderate in the 2:05 pm crash on Southeast Heimbaugh Road in DeKalb County. Both occupants were using seat belts.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares