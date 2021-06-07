Two SUVs collide at west edge of Trenton; both vehicles towed from scene

Trenton Police described damages as major when two vehicles collided at the west edge of Trenton.

No apparent injuries were noted; however, one driver received a citation because of the wreck on Highway 6, near 5th Street.

According to a police report, 63-year-old Jeffrey Lee Jackson of rural Trenton was southbound when he attempted to make a left turn causing a collision with an oncoming vehicle driven by 48-year-old Christine Rae Chaney of Brimson. The 2015 sports utility vehicles were towed from the scene following the accident on Friday morning, June 4, 2021.

Police issued a citation to Jackson accusing him of failure to yield.