Two SUVs collide at west edge of Trenton; both vehicles towed from scene

Local News June 7, 2021June 7, 2021 KTTN News
Trenton Police described damages as major when two vehicles collided at the west edge of Trenton.

No apparent injuries were noted; however, one driver received a citation because of the wreck on Highway 6, near 5th Street.

According to a police report, 63-year-old Jeffrey Lee Jackson of rural Trenton was southbound when he attempted to make a left turn causing a collision with an oncoming vehicle driven by 48-year-old Christine Rae Chaney of Brimson. The 2015 sports utility vehicles were towed from the scene following the accident on Friday morning, June 4, 2021.

Police issued a citation to Jackson accusing him of failure to yield.

