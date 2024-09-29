Two St. Joseph teenagers hurt in Highway 36 crash near Mooresville

An 18-year-old man from St. Joseph, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 36, two miles west of Mooresville, on September 28, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Blayze R. Stains was driving a westbound 2007 Pontiac G6 when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and into the median. The vehicle overturned, crossed the eastbound lanes of Highway 36, and came to rest on its top off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled and was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s.

Stains, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Chillicothe EMS to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. A 17-year-old female passenger from St. Joseph, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

The crash was investigated by Trooper J.C. Acree of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

