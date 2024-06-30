Two seriously injured in Route W accident near Bethany, driver accused of DWI

A crash occurred on Route W, five miles north of Bethany, resulting in significant injuries to two individuals early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident at approximately 4:15 a.m. on June 30, 2024.

The crash involved a southbound Honda Talon, driven by Joseph C. Dilley, 24, of Cameron, Missouri. According to the highway patrol, the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned. Dilley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was fully ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

The passenger, Natayla J. Selby, 22, also from Cameron, Missouri, sustained serious injuries despite wearing a seat belt. She was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle when it came to rest on its passenger side.

Both Dilley and Selby were transported by NTA Ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Honda Talon sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Schroff’s Towing.

Joseph Dilley was charged with felony driving while intoxicated (DWI) with serious physical injury. Following his arrest, he was held at Harrison County Community Hospital. Dilley has since been released from custody.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the crash site.

 

