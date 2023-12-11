Two rural bridges on Grundy County Commission agenda

Pre-construction meetings for two rural bridges are on the agenda for the meeting Tuesday of the Grundy County Commission.

Shannon Howe of Howe Engineering Company will be at the courthouse for one meeting at 9 a.m. and the other at 10:30 a.m. The bridges involve two locations in Grundy County.

Other appointments tomorrow include Circuit Court Presiding Judge Steve Hudson and Kelli Girdner at 8:30 a.m.; John Hickman of HIC Insurance at 10 a.m. regarding renewal of insurance; plus the regular weekly meetings with the road and bridge supervisor, Chris Ward, and the ambulance director, Matt Walker.