Two riders injured after motorcycle strikes deer in roadway on Highway 3

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Kirksville residents sustained minor injuries when a motorcycle hit a deer near Troy Mills Thursday night, June 15th.

A private vehicle transported the driver, 40-year-old Derick Cassady, to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. An ambulance transported the passenger, 37-year-old Saturn Cassady, to Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The motorcycle traveled south on Highway 3 before striking the deer four miles south of Troy Mills.

The motorcycle received minor damage and both occupants were wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Ambulance and Fire Department.

Related