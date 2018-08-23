Two resurfacing projects planned in Harrison and Daviess counties

Two projects beginning after Labor Day weekend will resurface two sections of U.S. Route 69 in Harrison and Daviess counties.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. of St. Joseph to mill and complete surface leveling on U.S. Route 69 between U.S. Route 136 (Harrison) and Route C (Daviess) and between Interstate 35 and Route 6 in Daviess County.

Crews plan to begin work Sept. 4 on the portion in Daviess County, but will begin soon thereafter on the northern section in Daviess and Harrison counties and will run two crews simultaneously until the project is finished. Both sections are scheduled for completion on or before Sept. 25. Crews will work Monday through Saturday during daylight hours.

The road will be narrowed to one lane and motorists will be directed through the work zone using flaggers and a pilot car.

Like this: Like Loading...