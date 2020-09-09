Two residents at Sunnyview Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19

The Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton started COVID-19 testing for residents Wednesday, September 9th. Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports two residents received positive results as of the afternoon of Wednesday, September 9th.

Neither resident has symptoms, so he says they could be false positives. However, Sunnyview is treating them as true positives, and both residents will isolate for 14 days as required. The families of the two residents have been notified. The nursing home is working with the Grundy County Health Department.

Doerhoff says Sunnyview was working on testing residents the afternoon of Wednesday, September 9th, and he anticipates testing to be complete Wednesday, September 9th, or Thursday, September 10th.

Staff at Sunnyview was tested for COVID-19 Tuesday, September 8th, and all of those results came back negative.

