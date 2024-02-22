Two reported injured in I-35 crash near Bethany

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on Interstate 35 three miles north of Bethany, resulting in serious injuries to a driver and minor injuries to a passenger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash took place at approximately 3:26 p.m. on February 22, 2024.

Angelina Dull Knife, 66, of Ridgeway, Missouri, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 truck southbound on Interstate 35 when her vehicle veered off the west side of the highway. The pickup descended an embankment and collided with several small trees before coming to rest on its wheels in the tree line. Dull Knife sustained serious injuries in the incident.

A 12-year-old boy, also from Ridgeway, Missouri, was in the vehicle with Dull Knife at the time of the accident. He suffered minor injuries. Both occupants were wearing seat belts. They were transported to Harrison County Community Hospital by NTA Ambulance for treatment.

The Ford F150 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Southside Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper B.L. Israel and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

