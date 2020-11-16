Two receive minor injuries when pickup strikes utility pole and parked car on 22nd Street in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people received minor injuries when one vehicle struck a parked car Saturday night near 22nd Street and Pleasant Plain.

A police report released Monday morning shows a pickup truck was traveling on 22nd when it ran off the road, sideswiped a utility pole, and hit a parked car.

Police quoted the driver, 23-year-old Billy Jo Brown of Trenton as reporting the steering and brakes suddenly failed. The pickup and a car received moderate damage and there was no apparent damage to the utility pole.

According to the report, Brown refused medical treatment, however, his passenger, 15-year-old Aiden James Brown of Princeton, was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

The owner of the parked car was listed as Jay Olmstead of Trenton. Police issued a citation to Billy Brown alleging failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares