Two public events take place in the area today

The public is welcome to attend an open house this afternoon at the new Gallatin water treatment plant from 2 o’clock until 6 o’clock.

Funding sources for the water plant included the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development that partnered with the city of Gallatin and with the “Friends of Gallatin” local organization.

Livingston County Library in Chillicothe tonight will feature a visiting author who will be signing copies of a book she wrote about her father Claude T. Smith, who was the band director in Chillicothe for ten years from 1966-1976.

Pam Smith Kelly will be sharing stories and memories of her father. Featured will be the “Chillicothe Chapter” in Claude T. Smith: Harmony from Within.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The event begins at 6 o’clock tonight in the Livingston County Library courtroom.

