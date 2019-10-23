Two plead guilty to drug charges in Grundy County court

A Trenton resident has waived a preliminary hearing on charges accusing her of delivering a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid on September 27th. The court case for Joanna Kay Gard-Murphy was bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for an arraignment on November 14, 2019.

Two defendants from Trenton pleaded guilty to separate drug possession charges. The misdemeanors were for alleged possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of ten grams or less. On plea agreements, the imposition of sentence was suspended and both Jordan Paige Miller and Madison Taylor Untiedt were placed on six months probation. Each is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

Chula resident Justin Reeter has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to an amended charge. Reeter faced a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, from May 30th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 11 Shares