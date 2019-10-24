Two plead guilty in Grundy County court

A Chula resident, Justin Reeter, was placed on probation after pleading guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, as of May 30th.

On a plea agreement, the imposition of sentence was suspended and Reeter was placed on two years probation, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

Trenton resident Codi Delong, Trenton, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, a misdemeanor. He was fined $300 and ordered to pay $100 to the law enforcement fund as well as court costs.

