Two pickup trucks collide in west-central Carroll County, leaving Bogard resident injured

A Bogard resident was hurt in the collision of two pickup trucks Saturday evening in west-central Carroll County.

One of the drivers, 27-year-old Jacob Crawley of Bogard, refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The other driver, 34-year-old Jeremy Olvera of Bogard, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened on Route D south of Carroll County Road 190 as the pickup driven by Crawley was northbound, and the truck operated by Olvera was southbound. After impact, the vehicle driven by Crawley went off the road and overturned multiple times, demolishing the pickup. Damage to the other truck was described as minor.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

