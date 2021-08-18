Two people injured in crash on Highway 63 in Adair County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident involving two pickup trucks on Tuesday afternoon in rural Adair County on Highway 63, one mile south of Millard.

Seventy-three-year-old Jackie Yardley of Glenwood received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (Air-Evac) to University Hospital in Columbia. Also injured was a passenger in another vehicle, 64-year-old Dianna Nelson of Glenwood, who received moderate injuries, and was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. That vehicle was driven by 30-year-old Mark Henricks of Columbia, who wasn’t hurt.

Both vehicles were northbound on Highway 63 when the Yardley pickup slowed to make a right turn when it was struck in the rear.

Both trucks were demolished, and all occupants were using seat belts.

