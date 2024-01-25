Two Pattonsburg residents injured in Highway 69 crash

Share To Your Social Network

A crash accident occurred on Highway 69, one mile south of Pattonsburg, Missouri, near Forest Avenue, on January 24, 2024, at 4:45 p.m., involving a 2012 Dodge Journey and a 2007 Ford F150.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened when the Dodge Journey, driven southbound by Kristina A. Sandborg, 38, of Pattonsburg, Missouri, attempted to turn onto Forest Avenue and collided head-on with the northbound Ford F150, driven by 18-year-old Wyatt W. Thompson, also from Pattonsburg. The crash led to both vehicles coming to rest on the right shoulder of Highway 69 on their wheels.

Both Sandborg and a 17-year-old juvenile passenger from the Dodge Journey were transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by NTA Ambulance. Sandborg sustained serious injuries, while the juvenile passenger’s injuries were minor. Both individuals were reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Ford F150 suffered extensive damage, and the Dodge Journey was totaled, with both vehicles ultimately towed from the scene by Bridgeman’s towing service.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the accident.

