Two organizations to hold soup suppers in March

Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 477 will hold an In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb Soup Supper, and Game Night. The event will be at the American Legion/Mercer Community Building on March 11th at 5 pm.

The menu will include chili as well as a cheeseburger, potato, oyster, and vegetable soups. There will also be sandwiches, corn muffins, desserts, and drinks.

Free will donations will be accepted for the Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary soup supper and game night on March 11th.

The Mercer United Methodist Women’s Fellowship will hold the Annual Saint Patrick’s Soup Supper next month. Food will be served at the United Methodist Church on March 18th at 5 pm.

The menu will include chili and white chili as well as potato, oyster, vegetable, broccoli, and potato and carrot soups. There will also be corn muffins, a vegetable tray, desserts, and drinks.

Those attending may eat and pay what they want during the Mercer United Methodist Women’s Fellowship soup supper on March 18th.

