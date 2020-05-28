Two more individuals related to packing plants in Adair County test positive for COVID-19

Two individuals related to area meat-processing plants have become the 48th and 49th Adair County residents to have tested positive for COVID-19 year to date.

The Adair County Health Department has been notified of positive results for a 37-year-old male and a 22-year-old male. Adair county now reports 34 people are in isolation and 15 have left isolation.

Jim LeBaron, the administrator of the Adair County Health Department, advises residents to remain vigilant to keep the spread of the virus down to a minimum. He stated wearing a mask in public protects others just in case you’re carrying the virus.

LeBaron described it as a precaution that can help reduce transmission of the virus, particularly from people who don’t have symptoms, to other people. If everyone will be careful, LeBaron believes transmission can be minimized while waiting for effective treatments and a vaccine to be developed.

