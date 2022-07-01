Two Missouri teenagers charged with robbing postal workers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two men from Missouri are facing federal charges accusing them of robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint on June 9.

Roy Lee Jones, 19, and Xavier Sean Boyd, 18, of Jennings, were charged by complaint on June 15 with two counts of robbery and two counts of theft of a mail key. Boyd appeared in U.S. District Court on June 23 and Jones appeared in court Thursday.

Charging documents say that on June 9 at about 12:30 p.m., Jones approached a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier near Lindbergh Boulevard and New Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis County and demanded his “arrow key,” which opens certain U.S. Postal Service collection boxes.

About 18 minutes later and a mile and a half away, Boyd robbed a different letter carrier of his arrow key, the charges say.

A few minutes later, St. Louis County police spotted the robbers’ Volkswagen Tiguan, which crashed after a brief chase.

Jones and Boyd tried to flee from the vehicle but were arrested, and the arrow keys and guns were found in the SUV, the charges say.

Charges outlined in a criminal complaint are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the St. Louis County Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel is prosecuting the case.