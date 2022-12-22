Two Mexican nationals living in Missouri found guilty of kidnapping and murder

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Mexican nationals have been convicted in federal court of kidnapping and murder.

Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez (also known as “Jonathan Vravo,” and “Shadow”), 27, and Juan D. Osorio (also known as “Spexx”), 28, both of whom are citizens of Mexico residing in Kansas City, Mo., were found guilty on Friday, Dec. 16, of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. Osorio was also found guilty of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Bravo-Lopez was also found guilty of illegally reentering the United States after having been deported in 2016.

Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Bravo-Lopez and Osorio conspired to kidnap Cristian Escutia in an attempt to rob him of money. They transported Escutia across state lines from Missouri to Kansas before fatally shooting him on April 3, 2017.

Bravo-Lopez and Osorio arranged to purchase $300 of marijuana from Escutia as a ruse to lure him into their kidnapping plan. On April 3, 2017, they met Escutia outside his residence, shot him in the arm, and forced him into their vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, at gunpoint. The kidnapping was captured by the video surveillance system outside a nearby residence. When they drove to the 200 block of Donovan Road in Kansas City, Kan., they forced Escutia out of the vehicle. Escutia was shot three times in the head and left to die on the side of the road.

Osorio, who is in the United States unlawfully, was in possession of an Action Arms Uzi .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol when he was arrested on April 7, 2017.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for about three hours before returning guilty verdicts to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, ending a trial that began Dec. 5, 2022.

Under federal statutes, Bravo-Lopez and Osorio each are subject to a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison without parole. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick C. Edwards and Matthew A. Moeder. It was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.

