Two men from St. Louis plead guilty in connection with store robbery

Two men from St. Louis have pleaded guilty in connection with the armed robbery of a store in St. Louis last year. Orlando Perez, 37, and Jason Fox, 39, admitted their roles in the January 20, 2023, robbery on South Kingshighway Boulevard.

Perez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Tuesday to accessory after the fact to a robbery, while Fox pleaded guilty on September 10 to one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, Fox entered the store, brought merchandise to the counter, and then brandished a handgun, demanding all the money from the cash registers. He also stole video games and two Xbox consoles before fleeing the scene. Law enforcement traced the vehicle used in the robbery to a nearby shopping center, where Perez was found with the keys to the car, cash, and ammunition. Police also recovered the stolen merchandise from the backseat of the vehicle and arrested Fox nearby. Perez was found in possession of 3.54 grams of methamphetamine and admitted ownership of the firearm used in the robbery.

Fox is scheduled for sentencing on December 9, and Perez will be sentenced on January 6.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. It is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative, a program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence by fostering community trust, supporting violence prevention organizations, and prioritizing strategic enforcement.

