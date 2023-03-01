Two men from Missouri indicted for drug trafficking and illegal firearms

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Joplin and another man from Webb City, Mo., were indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and illegally possessing firearms.

Milan Alexander, 42, who maintains residences in both Joplin and Webb City, was charged in a four-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. This indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Alexander on Feb. 3, 2023.

The indictment alleges that Alexander possessed fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, all with the intent to distribute, on Feb. 2, 2023.

The indictment also charges Alexander with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Alexander was allegedly in possession of two Glock 9mm pistols, two Century Arms Mini Draco 7.62-caliber pistols, a Springfield Armory .45-caliber pistol, a Heckler & Koch 9mm pistol, and a Brigade multi-caliber pistol on Feb. 2, 2023.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Alexander has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance and two prior felony convictions for resisting arrest, as well as prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, detectives with the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team found a total of 649 grams of fentanyl, two firearms, and a box that contained 750 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 320 rounds of 7.62 ammunition in Alexander’s Joplin residence. Detectives also found a duffel bag that contained six firearms at Alexander’s Webb City residence.

Following the execution of search warrants at both of his residences, law enforcement officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop to arrest Alexander. Alexander led officers on a high-speed pursuit until his vehicle was disabled by tire deflation devices deployed by Seneca, Mo., police officers. Alexander then fled on foot but, after an extensive search with the assistance of a police support dog, was found hiding in a shed.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the FBI, the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, the Webb City, Mo., Police Department, the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Seneca, Mo., Police Department, and the Jasper County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

